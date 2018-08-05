Case against misappropriation of fund in tribal dept

Nashik: It came to light that four involved in misappropriation of a fund meant for purchase of diesel engine and gas units at the project office of the tribal development corporation.

They duped the government of around Rs. 4 crores. A case in connection with this has been registered against suspects Vitthal Sadu Kolhekar, Narenda Supadu Mandle, Motiram P Dhruve and Akashdeep electricity worker cooperative society in Nandurbar at Mumbai Naka police station.

As per complaint filed by Avinash Devichand Rathod (40, resident of Hanumanwadi, Panchavati), these four suspects involved in misappropriation of the fund of Rs. 1.78 crore in the period from January, 2004 to December, 2009 which was meant for purchase 996 diesel engines They also involved in misappropriation of the fund of Rs. 2.17 lakh which was meant for purchase of 8,116 gas units.

After this matter came to light, the Corporation has filed a case against them. This case has been transferred to economic offences wing.