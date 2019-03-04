Carry valid documents to vote: EC

NASHIK: The Election Commission has said a photo voter slip shall no longer be used as a standalone identification document during elections, and a voter will have to carry any of the twelve approved identity cards to the polling station, informed by Arun Anandkar, dy district election officer (Nashik) through a press note release by ECI.

The EC order said the decision has been taken after representations were made to it against the use of these slips as they do not have any security feature. They are printed after the finalisation of the roll and distributed just close to the poll through booth level officers (BLOs).

Previously, excluding Aadhaar Card, there were 17 documents were valid to vote. The EC has revised the same and made valid only 11 documents in addition to Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), it said.

Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity.

The 11 documents accepted for identification include — passport, driving licence, service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state government, PSUs, public limited companies, passbooks issued by bank or post office, PAN card and smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under National Populations Register, MNREGA job card, Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Aadhaar Card.

As per available information, at present, over 99 percent electors possess EPIC, and more than 99 per cents adults have been issued Aadhaar Cards, the order said.

“In order to ensure that no voter is left behind, henceforth EC directs that anybody with the photo voter slip, shall bring any of the twelve approved identity cards to the polling station for his/her identification,” a senior official said.

“In the case of EPIC, minor discrepancies in the entries therein should be ignored provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC,” the statement said.