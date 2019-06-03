Career options for students to choose after HSC

NASHIK: Following declaration of HSC results, it is very difficult for students to choose career options. They and their parents are in dilemma over the field of career. At present many career options are available, however it is very difficult to choose a right one.

It is very hard to choose the best career courses after 12th. Students need to choose a next course considering their aptitude and the marks they received in HSC. While making career choice, it important to see interest of the students. They should always opt for a career in which their interest lies. Moreover, there are plenty of different options available for every student in each of these streams – Science, Commerce and Arts.

*Naturopathy and Yogic Science: Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science (BNYS) is a 4.5- years long undergraduate course in the field of Integrative Medicine that covers the study of both traditional Naturopathy Medicine and Modern Medicine.

*Hospitality Management: This one-year program is designed for those who have completed their secondary education and are looking for a career in the hospitality/tourism industry or the international business sector. The program has a dual focus on developing a broad understanding of the operational aspects of the international hotel industry and building knowledge of key business and management principles.

*Travel and Tourism: The travel and tourism industry in India is currently experiencing unprecedented growth. The industry is one of the largest and most profitable industries in India and contributes significantly to the foreign exchange earned. As per various studies, the industry is expected to create over 45 million jobs in India by 2025. Students have endless career opportunities in this fast-growing industry of travel and tourism. Candidates looking to pursue their career in the industry can choose to work for travel agencies, government tourism departments, tour operations, immigration and customs services, airlines, hotels, and the list continues.

*Foreign Language: Good knowledge of foreign languages can open a gateway to a wide range of careers. By the globalization of the industries, our work, our education and others, it is being compulsory to learn the different languages of the different country. Before a couple of decades, it was only the hobby course. The people, who wanted to know the history and culture of the second language, only learnt the language. But now, the scene is different. Now the language programmes have become a professional career programme.

*Entrepreneur: Entrepreneurship is the process of starting a business or creating new markets. An entrepreneur is someone who develops a business model, usually from scratch, but can also be someone who purchases a company to grow it. A serial entrepreneur is someone who develops multiple business strategies and becomes a key component in business management.

Compiled by Gaurav Pardeshi