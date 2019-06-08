Career means live happy and good life

Nashik: Carrier means to earn money with happiness for a live good life. But, today’s definition of career is earning a living. Only engineering and medical education are not a career. You get 100 percent efforts in your favorite skill and make it a career, expressed panel on Deshdoot Samwad Katta.

Deshdoot Samwad Katta held at Deshdoot office on June 8, 2019, at here. A panel of Dr. Kalpana Sanklecha, Gynecologist, Sarita Pagare, psychologist, Harshal Ahirrao, owner of Sudarshan Academy, Pratham Bagad, NDA student, Kailas Desale, owner of Shriram Engineering and Bhas Bhamre, teacher and director of Ramanujan Academy discussed on “carrier of students”.

Dr. Kalpana Snaklecha said students choose that carrier which gives livelihood. Parents also help the students in choosing a career. Chose that career, which gives you happiness and money too. Sarita Pagare said today’s carrier definition is earning living. Carrier is a big span of our lives. It starts from 25 to 60. So, choose your favorite carrier.

Harshal Ahirrao said career means passion. Every student has their own passion. So, converts that passion into your carrier. If it is possible then that student will achieve a high level of carrier. Kailas Desale said career depends on your personality and capacity of the brain. Select that carrier which gives you happiness.

Bhas Bhamre said a student should learn all subjects. From a young age, children can make the interest in each subject. Then the child will know which career to chose. Pratham Bagade said I have decided in the seven standards that I will join NDA. Then I started my journey towards that path. I started my preparation from the 10th standard. Now I am selected in this year. A positive attitude is most important to make your career.

The panel discussed the role of the parent in the students’ career. They said, from first to ten students went to school. But after 10th the all study has done at home. And hormonal changes are also occurring as well. At such time one of the parents should be at home and interact with their children about their studies and others.

So that children got support. Also, parents should give quality time to the children. Develop children’s learning skills from the toddler age. Parents should choose a career for their children by recognizing what their child can do. The panel said about the engineering, they said, engineering means beyond knowledge. It is a practical education. Every semester they have a project and practical. But no one can understand the engineering. Student gets admission but when they fail, engineering becomes infamous.

The panel informed about the career in research, they said, inter distilleries has increased day by day. Students get marks, but they do not have any knowledge of them. Now there is a need to think beyond the branches of science, Art and commerce. Primary education should be changed. For this, it is important to have parent counseling.

English communication, sports, and study are important to become a defense officer. We take lightly of the 11th syllabus. Therefore our base was not making good. Students should balance their study and other activities. Students should increase their Academics, communication, reading, team game and social life for the NDA exam.

The panel discussed the support system role in student adolescence and academics pressure period. They said parents should communicate with their children from a small age. If the understanding between parents and children as well then they easily handle these issues. It is difficult to understand whether children are okay or not, so, parents should communicate them.

The teachers also play an important role. Teachers should support the student in every situation. If they counsel the students then it becomes successful. Friends support is also important. The panel said, on the conclusion of Katta that exam is the only parameter of study. 100 percent of merit is not possible.

Parents should teach their children that demerit does not cause of unsuccessful. Mark base system of education is still today. It cannot be changed. But it is necessary to keep trying to stay in today’s competition.