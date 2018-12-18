Car catches fire near Ghoti

Ghoti: A Maruti Ertiga car (MH 43 BE 6841) heading to Shirdi from Navi Mumbai caught a sudden fire after it reached Khambale Shivar near Ghoti on Tuesday afternoon.

After noting this, car driver Shivram Bangera asked passengers to get out of the car.

As result, human loss was averted, but the car was completely gutted. Three mobile phones, clothes and bags containing other material were also gutted. The car is owned by Santosh Vhatkar from Navi Mumbai.

Following this incident, the traffic heading to Nashik from Ghoti was disrupted for some time. As per information received, the car was run on CNG. A short-circuit led to the fire, informed the car driver.