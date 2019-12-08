Cantonment board undertakes plastic-free campaign

NASHIK:

All cantonment boards under the defence ministry have been instructed to conduct plastic-free campaign. Accordingly, Deolali cantonment board conducted it and collected 77 sacks of plastic in a single day.

Cantonment board administration is celebrating cleanliness fortnight. The campaign was inaugurated on Saturday by MP Hemant Godse at Zenda Chowk, Deolali Camp. Vice president Bhagwan Katariya, corporator Sachin Thakre, Kaveri Kasar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Asha Godse, chief executive officer Ajay Kumar, Bhausaheb Dhivre, assistant engineer Vilas Patil, officials, employees, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Students from Nutan Vidya Mandir took part in the campaign which was conducted on Rest Camp Road, while students from Barnes high school took part in the campaign which was conducted on Barnes high school road. Students from SVKT college participated in the campaign which was conducted on Lam Road, whereas students from St. Patrick school took part in the campaign which was conducted on Dhondi Road and students from Darshan Academy participated in the campaign conducted on Anand Road.

Students from cantonment board school participated in the campaign conducted in Stationwadi area, while students from Dr Gujar Subhash high school took part in the campaign conducted in Sadar Bazaar and students from Darshan Academy participated in the campaign conducted at cantonment board office and students from Nutan Vidya Mandir took part in the campaign which was conducted in Vijaynagar area.

The students on the occasion focussed on adverse effects of plastic through a street drama. The students of Barnes school who collected 11 sacks of plastic were given first prize, while students of St. Patrick school were given second prize for collecting 10 sacks of plastic and third prize was given jointly to Nutan Vidyamandir and cantonment high school for collecting 9 sacks of plastic. Atul Mude, Shivraj Chavan, Dhiraj Dulgaj and health department employees took sincere efforts for success of the campaign.

Meanwhile, MP Hemant Godse said that a movement is being raised across the country to make country plastic-free. Citizens should take an active part in this movement and take efforts to prevent pollution.