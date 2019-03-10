Cantonment board tables proposal worth Rs 13.70 cr

Deolali Camp: The office bearers of Deolali cantonment board met District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and tabled him a proposal of demands worth Rs. 13.70 crore, under a demand to make available basic facilities by the state government to cantonment boards as per change in the cantonment board act. As he assured to take an immediate decision over this, development works here will get momentum.

As per a notification issued by the state town planning department on October 22, 2018, a provision has been made to make available a fund under town planning department for various development works through the fund of the central government.

So far cantonment boards at Pune, Dehu Road and Khadki received more than Rs. 5 crore as fund following recommendations by the District Guardian Ministers there. On the lines of this, a delegation led by senior member of Deolali cantonment board Baburao Mojad, Dinkar Adhav, Bhagwan Katariya and BJP taluka chief Tanaji Karanjkar met District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan at the state secretariat and tabled the proposal worthRs. 13.70 crore for water supply, roads, drainage, street lights and purchase of medicines for the hospital.

Mahajan immediately wrote a letter to the Chief Minister and requested him to make an order for the availability of the fund. Accordingly, a meeting has been organised with the chief secretary on Tuesday (March 12).