Cable operators to shut cable service today evening

Nashik: Alleging that consumers are looting in the name of freedom to choose channels, cable operator associations have decided to shut cable service in Nashik as well as in the country in the evening today (Dec. 27) against the decision by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As a result, cable service will be shut for three hours.

The notification by cable operators in Nashik has not received till Wednesday evening, informed a manager of a cable company. It was informed that as cable operators taking service from various companies, a consensus was not reached among them. However, a meeting will be conducted till Thursday afternoon and to take a decision about shutting off the cable service, office bearers informed.

TRAI has implemented new rules for cable operators. With this, cable service will be available in package form. As per rules by TRAI, consumers will get a package of basic free channels by paying Rs. 130. They have to pay additional money to get the service of pay channels. MRP of every pay channel has been fixed as per TRAI rules.

Cable operators have alleged that consumers are suffering due to TRAI policy. The cable operators have decided to shut cable service between 7 pm to 10 pm today to prevent loss of consumers. Nashik city has more than 500 cable operators and has around 5 lakh consumers. Notifications regarding shutting off the cable service have not received yet, informed some cable operators in the city.