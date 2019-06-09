Businessman Rajendra Parakh commits suicide

Nashik: The director of Parakh Electronics on Mahatma Gandhi Road and social activist Rajendra Sundarlal Parakh (52, Gokulwadi, Gangapur Road) committed suicide by hanging himself. This matter came to light on Sunday morning.

According to police, Rajendra Parakh came to his Parakh Electronics showroom around 8 am on Sunday, while workers in the showroom reached around 9 am. After opening the shutter of the showroom, workers found Rajendra Parakh hanged himself by a roof with the help of a chain. Hearing shouts by the workers, other shopkeepers rushed there.

They immediately brought Parakh down and admitted him to a private hospital, however, doctors declared him dead while undergoing the treatment. The exact cause behind this extreme step by Parakh could not be ascertained. A case of sudden death has been registered in connection with this at Sarkarwada police station. Rajendra Parakh is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter, two brothers, son-in-law and grandsons.