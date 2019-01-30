Build your confidence positively, students told

Nashik: Considering that the 10th standard exams are nearing and that students are reeling under exam pressure, Deshdoot Times took an initiative of approaching the students and helping them deal and manage the stress In a programme of “Managing Exam Stress”, Deshdoot Times on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 reached to about 250 girl-students at M R Sarda Girls High school on January and spoke to students. Talking with them Deshdoot Times team member Pooja Tipre told the students that they should face the exam with confidence. 10th exam is like any other exam.

To encourage students, she gave an example of half filled glass and said that those with negative mindset see glass half empty, but those with positive mindset see it as half filled up. Pooja Tipre also told, “You prepare your own time table.

Don’t mix up the subjects. You should devote a single day for each subject. You should focus on those subjects first in which you are weak. You make revision all the subjects. Don’t be over confident. You should make your own notes to make study easier.

“If you feel that your are under stress or have low confidence, then keep telling yourself that “I can do it, I can clear this exam. I have completed my study and I can remember all the answers,” she addressed.

Pooja also focused on the method of solving questions. She advised, “Attempt those questions which you know best.” Lastly the students asked the questions to the team member of Deshdoot Times which were replied in a best way.