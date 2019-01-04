Budget should be approved in next month, rulers insist

Nashik: The rulers are rushing to get approval for the revised budget for the year 2018-19 and the new budget for the year 2019-20 till the third week of February to ensure that development works in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) should not be affected by the Model Code of Conduct for upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

On the backdrop of this, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi held discussions with Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. Mayor suggested to include those works cancelled by former Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in the new budget and to provide momentum to those works which are in the current budget.

The Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections may be enforced in March, while for state assembly elections in August. Considering this, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has insisted to get approval for the revised and new budget before February 20. As chief accounts officer of NMC is on leave till January 16, work for revised budget and budget for the new year is going on at a slow pace.

Despite this, the administration took approval for the budget programme and to pass sample in a standing committee meeting on December 31, 2018. The members had demanded that the Municipal Commissioner should table the revised and new budget this month, without waiting for the chief accounts officer.

Accordingly, the chairperson had instructed the administration to try to table the budget before the standing committee this month itself. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and office bearers met Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game over this. The Mayor suggested that the Municipal Commissioner should table the budget before the standing committee this month and after approval by it table it in the General Body Meeting and get final approval before February 20.

During the discussions with the Municipal Commissioner, the Mayor insisted on to include in the new budget those development works which were passed by the General Body Meeting and the standing committee in the first year but were cancelled by former Municipal Commissioner Mundhe.

Prepare a list of works in the revised budget and float tender process for development works and spend more and more fund. If the Municipal Commissioner include these works in his budget, standing committee and General Body Meeting will not inflate the budget, it was informed during the discussions.