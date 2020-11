करोनावर 'रेमडेसिवीर' न वापरण्याचा WHO चा सल्ला

WHO has made a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized COVID19 patients, as there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival or reduces need for ventilation in these patients

Nilesh Jadhav Subscribe now to get unlimited access We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live . Login and subscribe to continue reading this story. Already a user? Login