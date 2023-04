राज्यात अवकाळी पावसाची हजेरी; बळीराजा पुन्हा अडचणीत

Nowcast warning ....Thunderstorm very likely to occur over Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg during next 3 to 4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places ( Kolhapur, Dhule, Aurangabad) pic.twitter.com/aplHc000jS