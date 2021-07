राज्यात पुढील पाच दिवस पावसाचे, नाशिकमध्ये अलर्ट

राज्यात रेड व ओरेजं इशारे

Severe weather warnings by IMD today for Maharashtra for 19-23 Jul.

Entire Konkan & parts of madhya Mah r on Red Alert today. D2,3 Orange alert issued

Parts of marathwada,Vidarbha r likely to covered with Yellow alert during period.

Watch IMD updates pl. pic.twitter.com/DaYND84h2w