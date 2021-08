राज्यात मॉन्सूनचे पुनरागमन, मराठवाड्यात जोरदार पाऊस

Latest satellite image at 10.50hrs. Its so much cloudy that its difficult to locate the states,still we can see with focused eyes

Dhule Jalgaon Beed Aurangabad Latur Osmanabad,M Mah, parts of Vidarbha,almost entire state recd good rain in last 24 hrs. Current satellite obs too 👍 pic.twitter.com/VtEstBapmg