Rain Alert : पावसाचा जोर आणखी वाढणार! मुंबई-पुण्यासह ‘या’ जिल्ह्यांना रेड अलर्ट

19/7,Latest obs at 8.10 am

Possibilities of mod to intense spells over parts of Konkan; Raigad Rtn, Sindhudurg & N Vidarbha during next 2,3 hrs

Parts of west marathwada near ghat areas, parts of N madhya Mah too

Watch for IMD updates

Mumbai Thane light to mod rains. pic.twitter.com/b7FOPexeIt