GST संकलनात महाराष्ट्र पुन्हा अव्वल!

👉 ₹1,51,718 crore gross GST revenue collected for October 2022



👉 2nd highest collection ever, next only to the collection in April 2022



👉 Monthly GST revenues more than ₹1.4 lakh crore for 8 months in a row



