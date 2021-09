गुलाब चक्रीवादळामुळे राज्यात चार दिवस पाऊस

26 Sept,8.30am updates for Cyclonic Storm 🌀 Gulab in BoB

Latest IMD Bulletin 10, at 0530 hrs its abt 270km ESE of Gopalpur & 330km E of Kalingapatnam

Likely to cross betn Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur,as CS,max sustained winds 75-85kmph gusting to 95kmph, arnd mid-night of 26 Sept