20 CRPF personnel martyred, several injured in Kashmir fidayeen attack

Srinagar, Feb 14 (UNI) : At least 20 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and several others injured in a fidayeen attack at Awantipora in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday afternoon.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Official sources said the militants rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel at Goripora, Awantipora.

They said 12 CRPF personnel were killed on the spot, while several others were wounded, after the vehicle was blown up.

‘The injured were immediately taken to Army’s 92 base hospital,’ they said, adding that eight more jawans succumbed at the hospital.

They said the death toll could increase, as the condition of some other jawans was critical.

‘Security forces have been rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off,’ they added.

They said the ‘Fidayeen’ has been identified as Adil Ahmad, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama.