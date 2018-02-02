Brahma Valley College of Education celebrates annual cultural programme

Nashik: Nashik Gramin Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Brahma Valley College of Education recently celebrated annual cultural programme. It was held in the college premises in a befitting manner. It was a 3-day long programme named as Brahmotsav.

Founder and chairman of Brahma Valley educational institute Rajaram Pangavhane, trustee members and Principal of the college Vaishali Shelar presided over the programme. The chief guest for the programme was Dr. Shrinivas Joshi.

The function was attended by actress Amruta Khanvilkar as the special guest. Distinguished guests, elite guardians, and the students of the college also attended the inaugural function. The events of the day-long programme included music, recitation, dance, one-act play, etc. The chief guest declared prizes to the participants who performed well in the function.

1st prize of Rs. 11,000 was won by student of B.Ed. Chetna Sharma, while Gaurav Kardile won 2nd prize of Rs. 7,000 and 3rd prize of Rs. 5,000 was won by Chandrashekhar and team for unity in diversity drama.

The chief guest Shrinivas Joshi also delivered a valuable speech. In his speech he gave much importance to the need for arranging such a programme. He encouraged the students for their laudable performances. Staff members of Brahma Valley College of Education Manoj Shinde, Poonam Shimpi, Archana Adhav, Sunita Pawar, Mrs. Suryavanshi and Umesh Nathe were present.

All the staff members of Brahma Valley College of Education took sincere efforts to make the event a success.