Boraste, Jadhav, Kulkarni to get efficient corporator award by NCF today

Nashik: The efficient corporator award by Nashik Citizens’ Forum for the year 2018-19 has been declared to Shiv Sena’s Ajay Boraste, BJP’s Shashikant Jadhav and Satish Kulkarni. Editor of News 18 Lokmat Dr. Uday Nirgudkar will present the award at NICE complex today (July 21).

Separate director of Nashik Smart City Development Corporation Bhaskar Mundhe will be present, informed chairman of Nashik Citizens’ Forum Sunil Bhaibhang in a media briefing on Friday. He further said that this award is given to mark foundation day of Citizens Forum.

The award is given by since 2012 with an objective to honour those corporators who do good work and to encourage other corporators. A selection committee under senior journalist Kiran Agrawal, Abhijit Kulkarni and Yogesh Khare had been formed to select corporators.

The committee judged work by 122 corporators. A report on the basis of inspection of works in prabhag, information received from Municipal Corporation and opinions by citizens in prabhag.

The corporators have been elected on the basis of their social work, public relations, awareness about problems in prabhag, commitment to manifesto, contribution in city development, participation in house proceeding and understanding of municipal works, Bhaibhang informed.

Nashik Citizens’ Forum took active part in city development and undertook various projects to make Nashik a planned and financially efficient city. Forum rushed to the High Court against unauthorised hoardings in the city and bad condition of Nashik-Mumbai highway and filed a petition.

The court gave its verdict in favour of the Forum. A documentary on tourism opportunities in Nashik, Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar talukas for tourism development. It received a good response.

Forum is taking efforts for installation of CCTV cameras at signals near traffic islands in the city and to provide receipt of fine directly at homes of those who will violate traffic rules, he stated. Former president of Nashik Citizens’s Forum Jitendra Thakkar, secretary Narendra Birar, former president Dr. Narayan Vinchurkar and Manish Kothari were also present.

Earlier, Vilas Shinde, Sambhaji Moruskar, Sufi Jin, Vikrant Mate, Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Vasant Gite, Shahu Khaire, Gurmeet Bagga, Dr. Hemlata Patil, Salim Shaikh and Tanaji Jaibhave were honoured with this award.