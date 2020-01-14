Book Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi should be banned: Udayanraje Bhosale

PUNE :

Udayanraje Bhosale, the former MP from Satara and descendant of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Tuesday slammed Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who has penned the book ” Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi ” and said the book should ban immediately, otherwise, I will show him (Goyal) his place.



Addressing a press conference here, Bhosale also criticised Shiv Sena and it’s MP Sanjay Raut for his recent remarks about the controversial book where Mr Raut had said why Udayanraje Bhosale has kept mum over the issue.



He further said why sena using the name of Shivaji for their benefits only. Bhosale, leader of BJP said though Udayanraje is direct descendant of Maharaj, but never misused the name of Shivaji Maharaj for the sake of our personal benefits.



He further said the Shiv Sena should change the name of the party and give new name ‘Thackeray Sena’.

On book controversy, Bhosale sought public apology from Goyal for his act, he added.



Even, Bhosale did not spare to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar also saying who has given him the title of “Janata Raja” as Janata Raja was only Shivaji, who had given the justice to everyone in his Kingdom.