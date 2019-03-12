Bomb scare in Kamayani Express

Nashik: An anonymous phone call made Tuesday about the presence of a bomb in Varanasi-bound Kamayani Express prompted the security personnel to thoroughly check the train at Igatpuri railway station in the district, before it was given all-clear, a top official said.

The search of the train by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the Central Railway (CR) found nothing suspicious.

“A call claiming about the presence of a bomb in the S4 coach of the train was received by the GRP control room this afternoon,” said K K Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner of Mumbai division of RPF, Central Railway.

The train, which had left Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai at 12.40 pm, was stopped at Igatpuri station, around 130 km from here, and was throughly checked, Ashraf said, adding that no suspicious object was found on the train.

“The train was held up for 2.50 hours before it was cleared to proceed,” Ashraf said, adding that the motive behind the phone call is not clear yet. He refused to term it as a hoax call, saying it would be premature to do so.