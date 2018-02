बॉलिवूडची पहिली सुपरस्टार अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी काळाच्या पडद्याआड

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018