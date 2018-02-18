Bollworm: 10 lakh farmers awaiting for aid

Nashik: Over 11 lakh farmers in North Maharashtra has been affected by bollworm. As government norm, 10.26 lakh farmers witnessed more than 33% loss. Administrations in five districts in Nashik division have sent proposals to get aid of Rs. 887.87 crore.

The cotton crop in most area of the state was badly affected by bollworm. The crop on 48,000 hectares of farm land in eight talukas of Nashik district was affected. Malegaon, Nandgaon and Yeola talukas witnessed highest losses, it has come to light after tabling of final report.

5.26 lakh farmers in Jalgaon district witnessed losses. Out of them 5.20 lakh farmers become eligible for receiving the aid. 312465.65 hectares of dry land and 148287.81 hectares of fertile land have been affected. A proposal to get aid of Rs. 443 crore has been prepared for this. Out of 2.32 lakh farmers in Dhule district, 2.12 lakh farmers have become eligible to get aid. 198461.57 hectares of dry land and 42587.32 hectares of fertile land have been affected.

The proposal of Rs. 203.10 crore has been prepared for this. Out of 2.60 lakh farmers in Ahmednagar district, 1.54 lakh farmers have become eligible to receive aid. 55330.27 hectares of dry land and 52827.03 hectares of fertile land have been affected.

The proposal of Rs. 125.59 crore has been prepared. 91,998 farmers have been affected in Nandurbar district. 85,895 farmers have become eligible to get aid. 55754.73 hectares of dry land and 40047.36 hectares of fertile land have been affected.

The proposal of Rs. 89.65 crore has been prepared. Out of 71,981 farmers in Nashik district, 53,393 farmers have become eligible to get aid. 33105.79 hectares of dry land and 2841.78 fertile land have been affected. The proposal of Rs. 26.33 crore has been prepared to provide aid to the affected farmers.