Boards, banners, flags of political parties seized

Nashik: After the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections has come into a force, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has started to seize banners, branch boards, hoardings of government schemes and flags of various political parties and organisations.

The squad of anti-encroachment department seized 251 banners, 28 hoardings, 244 flags and 94 boards on Monday. On the backdrop of Lok Sabha elections, various political programmes like convention, state-level meetings, public rally, conferences, organisational rallies and prabhag wise meetings of political parties had been conducted in the city in last two months.

Political parties erected their banners, hoardings, flags and cloth made banners on large scale. In addition, central and state governments erected government hoardings to reach information about various schemes to people. Hoardings extending greetings to political office bearers were also erected on the large scale.

The boards of parties and political organisations were unveiled in the presence of political office bearers. As a result, many roads, chowks and dividers in the city looked ugly. The anti-encroachment department seized all these.

In addition, the department has made preparations to file cases against unauthorised hoardings. The NMC administration has also issued notices to the agencies preparing hoardings asking them not to prepare hoardings without its permission.

In this way, the NMC administration has started to implement the Model Code of Conduct in the city.