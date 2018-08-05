BNI Artha’s Mega Visitors Day on Aug 8

Nashik: Nashik’s Showcase Chapter of Business Networking International – BNI Artha has organised Mega Visitors Day on August 8, 2018 at 7.30 am at Hotel BLVD.

Shashank Todwal, chief executive officer of UMS Tech Labs, a Google partner and president, BNI Artha said “I’m delighted to be part of the journey wherein we’re truly changing the way Nashik does business.

Amongst the four launched chapters with many more in the making, it’s heartening that our very own Artha Chapter is not only the largest chapter in Nashik with 68 members but is also a Showcase Chapter and has an international recognition of being a Platinum Chapter.

I’m really excited about Mega Visitor Day wherein top businessmen of Nashik would have a unique opportunity to do business over breakfast.” Chartered accountant Nikhil Sabadra, partner at LSN & CO. and vice president, BNI Artha added that BNI Artha has passed 636 referrals since it started its operation in January, 2018.

Nilay Shah, partner at Magic Houz, and secretary/treasurer of BNI Artha said, “In Mega Visitors Day, the focus is on kickstarting meaningful business relationships in the form of joint ventures, vendor-customer relationship etc.

BNI Artha members shall present their different products and services and we’d be revealing the secret of ‘Increasing Business Revenues’ in the interest of the visitors.”