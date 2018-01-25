BNI Artha launched in Nashik

Nashik: Business Network International (BNI) Artha was launched yesterday at Hotel Express Inn. MP Hemant Godse inaugurated the launch.

He noted, “BNI Platform will boost the growth of the city. I, being a member of India-Korea parliamentary friendship group, will work towards getting investment from Korea to Nashik through my reference there.”

With two chapters officially launched in Nashik, we now have over 100 committed businessmen in Nashik part of the BNI network assisting the growth of their businesses and we’re now taking Nashik to the world map of BNI,” said Vikram Mathur, Regional Director, BNI India.

“The BNI Artha chapter launched with 43 members and the chapter has achieved the international recognition of ‘Hall of Fame Launch’. There were 147+ elite business owners as guests who graced the launch meeting,” said Adrian Demos, BNI Ambassador for Nashik.

“Business referrals play a great role in getting businesses. In the launch there were 92 referrals passed and a closed business of Rs. 39.38 lakh was recorded,” said Shashank Todwal, President, BNI Artha.

“I will take hard efforts for the growth of BNI Artha, Nashik chapter which in turn would help the businesses of Nashik,” he added.