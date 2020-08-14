Blog : Where is the Human Connect ?

- Sr. Floropia Borges, Principal

Kilbil St. Joseph’s High School, Nashik

We are celebrating India's Independence at a time when humanity all over the world is going through intense suffering due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown to contain the Corona virus from spreading. Last five months or more we feel as though we are in chains, having lost our freedom to move around freely and do things which we love to do.

The children who need a high amount of movement are restricted to their homes unable to go to school and meet their friends for play. Quite many adults are working from home which they don't prefer to do. Many of us feel sick staying home unable to visit our relatives and friends. It looks like the pandemic has taken away our freedom and happiness of life as we see thousands dying every day.

We all know that comforting feeling when we are being physically embraced – feeling heard, emotionally understood and supported by another human being. That warm feeling of human connection is so important in maintaining our overall emotional and physical health.

Dozens of studies have shown that people who have satisfying relationships are happier, have fewer health problems, and live longer. Conversely, a relative lack of social ties is associated with depression and later-life cognitive decline, as well as with increased mortality and why understanding human connection is so important.

Human connection is an energy exchange between people who are paying attention to one another. It has the power to deepen the moment, inspire change and build trust. The Corona virus pandemic has upended normal life. COVID-19 is not only attacking immune systems, but has severely disrupted every aspect of society. It has altered the way we work, play, learn, exercise, shop, worship and socialise.



So how are people dealing with these lifestyle changes? After all, human beings are generally not well disposed to radical departures from their routines. Surely there is a limit to how long people will accept unprecedented behavioral restrictions for the good of society ahead of their personal needs.

Society can be socially cohesive in times of crisis, and Corona virus is presenting society with a formidable common enemy that does not distinguish between the reds and the blues. And studies suggest that when faced with a common threat, a shared sense of togetherness can lead people to look past their differences and collectively respond to the challenges they face.



The rhetoric from some has sought to harness this power of togetherness by encouraging us to think less about our interests and more about the interests of others. Rishi Sunak commented: “We want to look back on this time and remember how, in the face of a generation-defining moment, we undertook a collective national effort, and we stood together.”



We know that leaders who invoke a sense of shared vision and togetherness are better able to unite people for a collective purpose, particularly in the face of adversity. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream” speech is a famous example.



Human or Social Connection brings the feeling that you belong to a group and generally feel close to other people. What are the Benefits of Social Connections?



Resilience, the ability to bounce back after stressful situations, is strengthened when you give and receive support. Building positive relationships with people can make a difference in how resilient you are. Try to connect with people who have a positive outlook and can make you laugh and help you.

The more positive your relationships are, the better you will be able to face life's challenges. Data indicates that we can increase social connections through practising compassion for others as well as for ourselves. Another way to build stronger social connections is to ask yourself what would make you happy in contributing to your community.

Focusing on “what you can give to others” is a proven way to feel both better about yourself and more connected to others. Similarly, you can contribute by educating yourself on hobbies or a cause that matters to you. Lastly and most importantly connecting with yourself you must know who you are and have confidence in yourself if you desire to connect with others.

In moments of crisis, a shared sense of "We-Feeling", or a mutual emotional connection with others, is paramount for motivating mass pro-social action. Feelings of closeness can lead to a shared affinity and concern for the welfare of others by serving those in needs.



Despite the struggles, many of us have found ways to (partly) fulfil our human need for social and emotional connection. We have found innovative ways to communicate with other people at distance, and witnessed an encouraging sense of community and a new emphasis on the collective need. In our attempts to cope with a new way of living, perhaps we are unknowingly changing the blueprint for how we live our lives in the future.