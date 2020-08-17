Blog : Need for revolution on climate change

IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE:

Impact on Agriculture

• According to Economic Survey 2019, climate change will reduce the crop yields of both kharib and rabbi crops.

• As per Dr Bebber a senior biologist, climate change will negatively impact banana cultivation

Temperature Rise

• Out of the top 5 hottest years 3 have been in this decade (2016,2017,2018)

• Between 1907-2018 temperature in India has risen by 0.7°C.

Rainfall

• Summer monsoon has declined by 6% in India and reason has been anthropogenic climate change.

Tropical Cyclones

• Frequency of very severe cyclonic storms has increased. ( Amphan ) This has been aggravated due to climate change

Sea Level Rise

• Sea level in North Indian Ocean is increasing at a rate of 3.3mm/ year.

Droughts

• Climate change has contributed to desertification and the droughts have increased two fold.

Changes in Himalayas

• Hindu Kush Himalayas experienced a temperature rise of 1.3°C and the intensity of snowfall has also decreased.

Economic Impact

Real Estate

• Indian has been the worst countries hit by groundwater crisis because of climate change and due to this transportation costs have increased in search of water resources.

Tourism

• Tourists in Delhi have been decreased by 25% due to the quality of air

Unemployment

• According to International Labour Union, 80 million jobs have been lost due to climate change

• Further if we incorporate climate change, it can create 24 million jobs by 2030.

Unsustainable development and utility economics instead of welfare economics have aggravated climate crisis. We must remember that ' Prevention is better than Cure'.