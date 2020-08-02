-Riya Nathe

“Your job's a joke, you're broke. Your love life's D.O.A. It's like you're always stuck in second gear. When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month. Or even your year, but I'll be there for you”.

Friendship is the sweetest form of love. Right from kids as young as 5 years to adults aging 70, whether an introvert or an extrovert, everyone needs their companion. They make you smile brighter, laugh louder, and live better and unload life's struggles. It adds vibrancy to your life.

Can you imagine a day without friends? Whether you are at low point in your life or the happiest, whether heartbroken or in a relationship; friends are with you in life’s roller-coaster ride. They’re always there to lend you a shoulder while you cry, listen while you chatter, and hear your stories, however stupid they are.

Friendship is a blessing and a beautiful thing to ever experience. Most of us are blessed with true, good friends, friends who turn out to be our partner in crime, long drive companion, comforter with their warmest hugs, a 2 am go-to person etc. In all walks of life, we meet such incredible individuals some who are polar opposite while some just feel like our soul-mates.

BFFs are confidants and therapists all rolled into one. Not only do they keep all your secrets safe, but they also give you valuable life advice, egging you on to achieve and be more. They’re always there to lend you a shoulder while you cry, listen while you chatter, and hear your stories, however stupid they are.

Like any other relationship, balancing this bond and never letting the ship sail even through the slightest of the turbulence, is challenging and tough. But that’s no reason for us to not invest in the beautiful connection and stop trying. Instead, just cherish the sense of gratitude for having such sincere people in our life! Don’t hesitate to cross the bridge and work a little harder to hold onto the bond because, Friendship is worth it!

We all keep finding ‘Serena to my Blaire’, ‘Michael to my Harvey’, ‘Joey to my Phoebe’ than actually valuing and living in our special bond. We’re far from perfect and long way from knowing everything. But I’m sure we know enough to want to be the very best parts of the people we love.

This one’s for the road trips that became adventures, the project meets that turned into gossip night-stays, the small chat that turned into therapy sessions, the quick calls that lasted all night, the little memories that became lifetime memories.