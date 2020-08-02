Blog : Friendship

- Adv Ashwini Deshpande

"A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and gently allows you to grow."

- William Shakespeare

The word 'Friend' itself brings a smile on anyone's face as it is a synonym of Love, closeness, devotion, confidante, understanding and companionship. But the incidences of people complaining about mistrust, jealousy, competition and hollowness in friendship are increasing day by day.

Some people have gone to the extent of saying that they are fed up of the Fake friends and that some friends are becoming really Toxic. People often boast of having big social circles, call themselves Close friends but do not share Comfort zone with them and in the heart of hearts they know that they cannot share their griefs and that this friendship does not have any meaning.

Most of us are looking for Friendship sans expectations, jealousy, envy, competition, status symbols and hidden intentions. There is such a lot of surge in the cases of these issues that sometimes I wonder whether these hotels and picnic spots flooded with friends are speaking about the Loneliness of people ? Though friendship is easy to develop, it is sometimes a challenge to sustain.

It is because it is not just a relationship but a self sacrificing love, an unspoken assurance that our friend offers us love and respect and will never betray us.

A friend understands our unspoken language. It is the most beautiful relationship as we can choose our friend, no contact between two people, no unspoken rule of unconditional love and no real binding commitment. It is a treasure which gives value to our survival.

It is said that Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain, it is not something you learn in school but if you haven't learnt the meaning of friendship, you haven't learned anything. True friendship is a feeling of love, sharing and caring, an asset which is a crucial element in protecting our Mental health.

It knows no boundaries or demarcations of caste, creed and race. It is a vital part of life which helps people to obtain qualities like trustworthiness, honesty, dependability and responsibility.

To get true friends one should become a good, sensitive, non judgmental and selfless person, always ready to help. The fortune of a multi millionaire is insignificant in front of a good heart, a kindly disposition, a frank, cordial, open and generous nature.