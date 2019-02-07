Blended learning should be incorporated in classes: Dr Pillai

Nashik: In 21st century, in addition to books, digital media is being widely used for teaching and learning. So, digital as well as visual literacy is of immense importance, Dr. Pillai, who hails from Singapore, in her keynote address at the inaugural function of two-day International Conference on Literature: Culture, Society and Media Adaptation, jointly organised by English, Marathi and Hindi departments of KTHM college, stated that blended learning should be used in classes to facilitate understanding of the students.

At the early stage grammar need to be ditched and students should be directly exposed to stories and similar sorts of literature, she said. Dr. Pillai also opined that digital storytelling might help well students to express themselves through pictures.

Nilima Pawar, general secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj presided over the function. Another keynote speaker were Madhumati Kaunjal from Mauritus, Laxmi Zumman from Nepal, Prof. Laxman Gnanvali from Sri Lanka and Prof Upal Ranjeet, Dr. Mrugendra Patil from Mumbai, Dr.Sanjay Karandikar and Dr. Navneet Chavan from Gujarat, Dr. Karuna Upadhyay and Dr.Abheejit Deshpande from Mumbai, Dr. Sanjiv Kumar Jain from Bhopal

In her presidential address, Nilima Pawar said that the contemporary social situation has played an important role in the creation of good literature.

She also stated that human being has always been at the centre of literature. Saintly personalities right from St. Dnyaneshwar to Samarth Ramdas Swami have greatly influenced people through their writing. Prof. Madhumati Kaunjul of Mauritius shared her experiences regarding the state of Marathi language and literature and people of Mauritius.

Dr.Upal Ranjit of Shri Lanka in his speech stated that Hindi literature has been studied in Sri Lanka since 1880. Great epics like – Ramayan and Mahabharat have been greatly valued and appreciated by Sri Lankan people.He further added that people who have migrated to Sri Lanka have taken much efforts to preserve and enrich Indian culture and literature.

A research Journal, which contains around 240 research papers of research scholars, participants delegates, teachers and students from India and outside,was also unveiled on this occasion by the dignitaries on the dais.

Dr. Yogesh Gangurde, Head of department of English and coordinator of International Conference presented the preamble. Prof T C Patil compered for the programme. Inaugural function came to an end with the vote of thanks proposed by Prof. Rajendra Hire.