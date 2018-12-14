Black spots in district to be repaired

Nashik: The government has provided a fund of Rs. 6.5 crore to repair 61 black spots in the district on various routes where accidents happen regularly. Various measures will be conducted to prevent accidents there.

Works like installing sign boards on roads, to reduce sharp turn, construction of speed breakers, installing road reflectors and others. This works will be completed by February.

The geographical area of the district is big and transport capacity is also bigger.

The district has lakhs of numbers of vehicles and minimum 700 citizens die in road accidents every year across the district. As per police, a speed of the vehicle is a reason behind this.

The district administration conducted a survey some months ago to reduce the number of road accidents and the number of citizens killed in them. A separate note of accidents happening on a specific spot on each road was made and black spots had been fixed.

As per this, a total of 61 blacks spots had been fixed. The district administration sent a proposal to the state government for taking measures for this. A demand for the fund to take measures was made.

The government approved this proposal and sanctioned the fund of Rs. 6.5 crore to conduct these measures immediately. The public construction department has received this fund and actual works will begin soon.

These works will be completed in mid-February. Six black spots out of 61 black spots fall with National Highway Authority, while 7 spots fall with the public works department under hybrid annuity programme. The fund will be used for 48 black spots, barring these 13 places.