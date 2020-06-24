Type to search

Deshdoot Times

BJP’s stinging attack on Cong: Says ‘rejected & ejected dynasty not equal to entire Oppn’

Nikheel Pardeshi June 24, 2020 2:34 pm
New Delhi:Launching an acerbic attack on the Congress, the BJP on Wednesday said a rejected and ejected dynasty is not equal to the entire Opposition and one dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests.

‘A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests,’ said party president J P Nadda on Wednesday.

He said today, the nation is united and supportive of country’s armed forces.

He said, ‘This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait.’

Mr Nadda said it is the Opposition’s right to ask questions, adding that ‘the all- party meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead.’

He asked, ‘One family was an exception. Any guesses who?’

The BJP leader said One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty.

‘A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,’ he added.

Lashing out at the Gandhis, who have been consistently attacking the BJP government on its handling of border stand-off with China and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Nadda pointed out, ‘Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more.’

No wonder India has rejected them, he added.

A day before, the BJP has lashed out at the Congress, saying India has not surrendered an inch of its land but it is a matter of grief that the principal opposition party has surrendered its shame.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress party on Tuesday for repeatedly ‘politicizing’ the ‘misfortunes’ falling upon India.

He has said whenever the country faces a problem, Congress tries to make it ‘a launchpad for the falling career of Rahul Gandhi’.

 

