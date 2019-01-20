BJP will win 300+ seats in 2019 election: Shukla

NASHIK: BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla on Sunday asserted that the BJP would return to power with over 300 seats in the next year 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that the NDA would secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

Interacting with the mediapersons here at the BJP’s Vasantsmriti office, Shukla said, “The BJP will come back with 300-plus seats and the NDA will get a two-thirds majority.” “Forces who give priority to dynastic politics have joined hands on a single agenda of Modi Hatao (Dethrone Modi).

They are however silent on development plank. It will be battle between the Politics of Dynasty vs Constitution. BJP will defeat all these divisive forces and will win on its own over 300+ seats in 2019 general elections, claimed BJP national spokesperson Shukla.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke were present.

Shukla was interacting on the backdop of the BJP’s 2-day national executive meeting held at New Delhi last week.

Attacking the opposition parties, Shukla said that we pledged to defeat opposition forces by connecting people on develpment plank. We are committed to return to power under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

We have implemented a number of welfare schemes including GST, Swachh Bharat Mission, toilet building under the ODF programme, Ayushman Bharat scheme and Ujjwala gas scheme which have brought a positive change in people’s life.

Lambasting the so-called Mahagathbandhan, the national spokesperson said that “Maya, Mamata, Mulayam and Naidu are fighting the battle for their own existence, while the BJP is committed to Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

The opposition parties have no leader and no morality. They have a single agenda i.e. Modi Hatao. The upcoming general election will be decisive against the politics of dynastic rule, caste and religion-based,” he claimed.

To a query on Rafale, Shukla said, “Congress is spreading lies on Rafale through Goebbels propaganda whereas the BJP’s allegations in the AugustaWestland land are purely based on the concrete evidence.”

He quipped and reminded the present Shiv Sena leadership saying that the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray during his last Dasara Rally had appealed to people to free the country from ‘panchak’ of Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Robet Vadra and Ahmed Patel.