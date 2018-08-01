BJP starts preparations for elections

Nashik: National president of Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah conducted the meeting of principal office bearers at Mumbai recently on the backdrop of upcoming elections.

He instructed to start preparations for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

In view of this, Nashik district unit has started preparations and a meeting regarding this was held recently at its headquarter Vasant Smruti on N D Patel Road. Talukawise campaigners have been appointed. Officials will be appointed at every booth in the upcoming period.

All booth chiefs and other officials will be united and review of voters will be taken in the period from September 1 to 13. A one-day workshop for all booth chiefs and Shakti centre chiefs has been organised from September 25 to October 2. A convention of activists will be organised in December and January.

A workshop of social media activists will be organised at district level in August and September. Senior BJP leader Sureshbaba Patil, regional executive Kishore Kalkar, regional secretary Laxman Savji, district chief Dada Jadhav and other officials were present for the meeting.