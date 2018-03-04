BJP rejects tax hike proposal by Tukaram Mundhe

Nashik: Considering opposition against property tax hike proposal tabled by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe before NMC General Body Meeting, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party rejected this proposal and has decided to lower the tax hike to 18% from 33%. The Mayor signed the overall 18% tax hike proposal and sent it to the town secretary department.

After taking charge as Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe had made amendments in the property tax hike proposal which was sent to the standing committee during the regime of former Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and suggested more hike. He had suggested 33% hike in residential property tax, 64% hike in non-residential property tax and 82% hike in industrial property tax. Besides this, he was insisted for capital value based hike.

The concerned proposal was tabled in the General Body Meeting on February 20 for its approval. However, opposition had opposed it, but BJP had supported it. Strong repercussions were felt against this hike in the city. Nationalist Congress Party had staged ‘Halla Bol’ agitation opposite NMC divisional offices to condemn the tax hike. In addition, all opposition parties came together and were deciding to stage agitation against BJP.

Traders and industrialists met the Mayor and gave a memorandum to her. At that time, she had assured to lower this hike to half. Considering effect of this decision, the Mayor approved 18% overall tax hike and property tax will be charged as per this.

The general tax has been increased to 30-36% from earlier 25-31%. In addition general cleanliness tax has been increased to 6% from earlier 3%, while water benefit tax has been increased to 4% from earlier 2%. Street tax has been increased to 5% from earlier 3%, whereas NMC education cess has been increased to 3% from earlier 2%. There has been no change in fire and tree conservation tax. Annual revenue of Rs. 12.60 crore is expected with this tax hike.