BJP protests against Rahul’s Savarkar remark

NASHIK: The city unit of the BJP on Monday held a demonstration in front of District Collectorate here to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar. Demanding Rahul’s apology over his remarks, the BJP workers submitted a memorandum to resident dy district collector Bhagwat Doiphode in presence of state unit secretary Laxman Savji, city president Girish Palve, Suresh Patil, former standing committee chairperson Himgouri Adke, Bharati Bagul and Sujata Karajgikar among others.

“Veer Savarkar, a great revolutionist has sacrificed his life for the sake of nation. However due to lack of knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is making false statements. He must apologise for his misleading remarks,” the memorandum added. As part of its naation-wide agitation, the party workers raised slogans criticising Gandhi and hailing Veer Savarkar.

They beaten up the banner of Rahul with shoes. Meanwhile, the police are contemplating on registering a complaint against the agitating BJP workers as Section 144 has already been imposed in the collectorate area due to ongoing work of the Smart Road.

The police claimed that the party workers have violated Sec. 144 and hence they are liable for charges to be framed.

With the imposition of Sec. 144, all political parties, social outfits have been banned to hold agitation of any nature within the restricted area.