Bhoomipujan performed at central prison

Nashik Road: The fund from the District Collector’s fund has been received funds for two development works at the central prison here. Superintendent of Police (prison) Rajkumar Sali performed bhoomipujan of these works.

The District Collector has made available a fund of Rs. 22.3 lakh for construction of a hall for exhibition and sale of various items prepared by the inmates and a fund of Rs. 14.60 lakh for construction of divider wall at barrack no. 7.

Public Works Department’s Sonawane, Shelke, Pagare, senior prison officers Ashok Karkar, Pallavi Kadam, other officials and employees were also present.