Bhoomipujan of Credai Nashik Property Expo held

Nashik: The bhoomipujan (land worship) of Credai Nashik Property Expo-2018 was performed by MLA Balasaheb Sanap on Friday.

The property expo is to be held between December 21 to 23 at Dongre Vatigruh ground. The role by Credai in development of the city is important and people’s representatives will also cooperate them in solving their difficulties, assured all people’s representatives.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, MLA Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke, Ajay Boraste, NMC house leader Dinkar Patil, Vilas Shinde, national joint secretary of Credai Anant Rajegaonkar and secretary of Credai Maharashtra Sunil Kotwal were present.

While welcoming those who were present on the occasion, president of Credai Nashik Metro Umesh Wankhede said, “People’s representatives always provided their cooperation to solve difficulties of construction sector which is in a stage of transformation since last few years.

Credai will conduct a survey of Nashik city through a survey agency McKinsey. As per its conclusion, we have aimed to make marketing of Nashik across the country. A stall will be given to Nashik Municipal Corporation at the expo to make citizens aware of smart city works.”

Consumers will get an opportunity to buy more than 5,000 flats/plots of over 100 developers under one roof in this three-day Expo.