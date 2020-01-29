Bharat Bandh: Mixed response in Nashik

Nashik: The call of Bharat Bandh given by Bahujan Kranti Morcha, along with various organisations, in protest against the CAA and NRC, received a mixed response in Nashik on Wednesday.

The march by Bahujan Kranti Morcha began at 12 pm after worshipping Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar status in Shalimar area. At that time shop owners in Shivaji Road and Shalimar Chowk area participated in the bandh and downed their shutter.

Bahujan Kranti Morcha’s Adv Sujata Chaudate addressed all participants and instructed to organise the march peacefully. Thereafter, the march was heading to the direction of Dwarka circle. The participants raised anti CAA and NRC slogans.

After the march reached Shalimar Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe urged protestors to return, but they remained adamant. Following the communication among office bearers of the organisations and police, the march was returned from Khadkali signal and was culminated at Dr Ambedkar statue.

Various organisations like Raza Academy, MIM, Rahat Foundation, Samvidhan Premi Nashikkar, action committee against atrocities, Nashik Zilla Kinnar Samiti, Nathpanthi Gosavi Samaj Vikas Mandal, Rashtriya Adivasi Ekata Parishad, Auto Rickshaw Union, Shetkari Sanghatana, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Muslim reservation committee, Bharatiya Vidyarthi Morcha and Bharatiya Berojgar Morcha took part in the march.

Meanwhile, police maintained tight security on the occasion to prevent any untoward incident.

The traffic in the area was disrupted due to the march.