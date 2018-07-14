Bernd Kleinhens visits Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd

Nashik: Mr. Bernd Kleinhens, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Management Board of Norma Group SE, Germany concluded a day trip to M/s. Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd, MIDC, Ambad, Nashik recently acquired by the Norma Group SE.

He visited the company’s facility and met the employees. Mr. Bernd said, “With acquisition of Kimplas, Norma Group will expand its water management portfolio and strengthen its position in Asia.”

He complimented the founders Mr Krishen Lal Khanna and Mr Anirudh Khanna for building up a world-class organisation and said that Norma would leverage the value proposition in the business through its commitment to customers, shareholders, suppliers, stake holders and most importantly to its employees.

Mr. Bernd underscored the importance of Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd., as the regional hub for business of Norma Group. He further stated that India, as one of the fastest growing economy in the world, had big business potential for Norma Group and expressed his satisfaction on the facility of the company with committed and dedicated workforce.

Mr. Bernd emphasized on further growth in future and said that the products manufactured at Nashik would be further expanded and exported to cover APAC countries and European addition to the countries where they are being currently exported at present.

Mr. Didier Keskas, President – Asia Pacific, Mr. Bernhard Kraska, Director – Merger & Acquisition, Mr. Atul Gambhir, Managing Director, Mr Anirudh Khanna, Director, Sales & Marketing, Mr. Vinayakrao Patil, ex-Industries Minister – GoM), Mr. Anant Kshirsagar and Mr. Vipin Ghate, Directors were also present.