Beneficiary list being finalised in 15 days: 5.50 lakh farmers in district may reap benefit under PM-KISAN

NASHIK: With the announcement of “direct income support” scheme under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Budget, the district administration has geared up to prepare a comprehensive list of beneficiary farmers across the district in a span of 15 days.

“There are about 5,50,000 small and marginal farmers in the district holding cultivable land up to 2 hectare, which are likely to get benefitted under the PM-KISAN scheme. Primary list of benficiary farmers will be prepared by February 15, while a period from February 15 to February 20 will be asssigned for inviting queries, objections if any, before publishing a final list on central government’s official web portal on February 21,” District Collector Radhakrishnan B told media persons at the collectorate here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Resident Dy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, Zilla Parishad chief executive offier Dr Naresh Gite and district information officer Dr Kiran Moghe. The final list of beneficiary farmers will be uploaded on Centre’s web portal to give direct a/c transfer of first installment of “direct income support” of Rs 2,000 by March.

Farmers who want to avail benefit under the scheme need to submit their mobile number, bank details such as IFSC code, MICR number, PAN, Aadhaar number and/or Aadhaar enrollment acknowledgement if necessitates to Talathis.

“It will not be a time-consuming affair for district administration as it already has compiled data of farmers from 8 drought-hit and 4 partially hit talukas and also the data under Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY),” officials at the meet informed.

The district collector has appealed to public representatives, panchayat samiti, gram panchayat members, sarpanch and upsarpanch that they should provide every possible assistance to farmers to avail benefit under the scheme. He however disclosed that govt employees would not be eligible under the scheme.

Grade IV (Class D) employees however will be eligible under the scheme provided they should not have monthly pension above Rs 10,000. For the purpose of the calculation of the benefit, the Centre has defined a small and marginal landholder family as the one comprising of husband, wife and minor children up to 18 years of age, who collectively own cultivable land up to two hectare as per the land records of the concerned states.

The first installment of Rs 2000 will be applicable for the period December 2018-March 2019. To identify the land ownership, it said district administration will use the existing land-ownership system of Abstract 8A (khate utara) prevailing in the state.

The cut-off date for determination of ownership of land as per the land records under the scheme will be February 1, 2019 and changes thereafter in land records will not be considered for eligibility of the benefit to the new land holder for next five years.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed under the aegis of district collector Radhakrishnan B, besides taluka level committees to address issues concering the beneficiaries and the PM-KISAN scheme.

In the interim budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced direct income support of Rs 6,000 per year to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to 2 hectare.