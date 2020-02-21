Bazaar Hat to be organised at NMC community welfare halls

Nashik: Mayor Satish Kulkarni on Thursday (Feb 20) decided to provide NMC community welfare halls in the respective areas every Saturday and Sunday to exhibit and sale of products manufactured by women self-help groups in the city.

After members of Women and Child Welfare Committee raised their voice over the fund in General Body Meeting on Tuesday (Feb 18), a meeting of office bearers, members of Women and Child Welfare Committee and officials was held under Mayor Kulkarni on Thursday. This decision has been given in it.

Former Mayor Ranjana Bhansi had announced to set up six exhibition and sale centres in six divisions of the city for women self-help groups, but it has not still been implemented. The members of Women and Child Welfare Committee thereafter demanded to make available community welfare halls of NMC free of charge to exhibit and sell the products manufactured by women self-help groups in respective areas.

Accordingly, the Mayor has decided to make available the halls on Saturday and Sunday every week. The members were also drawn Mayor’s attention to an issue under which training for women regarding self-employment which has been delayed for the last five years.

Thereafter Mayor decided to give momentum to women self-employment training programme. Expenditure of Rs 4 crore will be incurred for this and this process will be conducted in one-and-half months, informed officials.

When members of Women and Child Welfare Committee asked about whereabouts of 5% fund which is reserved for Women and Child Welfare department, the administration informed that this fund was spent. Thereafter Mayor assured to use this 5% fund next time for the works related to the Committee.

He also approved to organise programme by Women and Child and Welfare Committee on March 8 and 11 to mark International Women’s Day.