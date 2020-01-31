Bank strike: Operations worth Rs 1.75 cr stalled

Nashik: A two-day all-India Bank strike, demanding wage revision of employees, commenced from Friday. The strike has been successful in Nashik city and district and operations worth Rs 1.75 crore have been stalled in the city.

Around 3,000 bank employees have participated in the strike. If demands are not met, bank employees will go on an indefinite strike from April 1, warned the general secretary of UFBU Comrade Shirsh Dhanak.

As discussions between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) Negotiating Committee and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) did not yield any result, a call for the strike was given. Banking operations will hit as banks will be closed for two days as February 3 is Sunday.

Banking operations, including cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance and loan disbursement operations, will be disrupted, and ATMs could go out of cash. The strike has been called to press for a demand of a 19 per cent hike, including performance-linked incentive, 5-day banking, regulated working hours for bank officials, hike in family pension, pension updation, cancel a decision to merge nationalised banks and others.

The employees of Maharashtra bank staged agitation opposite city branch on Friday, while employees of State Bank of India staged agitation opposite the zonal office. Meanwhile, consumers suffered due to this strike.