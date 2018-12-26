Bank employees observe strike

Nashik: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella organisation of nine unions observed a strike on Wednesday against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB). Bank employees from the district took part in the strike, informed local office-bearers of UFBU. The office bearers and members came together opposite Bank of Maharashtra at Tilak Path and raised slogans.

A total of 19 government banks in the country are running in losses. The central government has started to merge them for getting them out of the loss, the government has claimed. Following the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, the condition of government banks would be more critical, bank employees are stating.

Before this, the state-run bank unions had held a strike on December 21. The entire bank operation in the district came to a halt on Wednesday. Union’s Shivaji Patil, Shiva Bhamre, Pravin Ghule, Kishore Modak and others took part in the strike.