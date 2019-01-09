Bank and Insurance Summit by NIMA today

Satpur: Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) has organised Bank and Insurance Summit for two day – Thursday (Jan 10) and Friday (Jan 11) in its premises, it was informed in a media briefing.

The Summit will be inaugurated in the principal presence of District Collector Radhakrishnan B, director of Saraswat bank Hemant Rathi and zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra B S Tavhre. This is the second edition of Bank and Insurance Summit.

It is possible for industrialists to get information about various government schemes and to overcome finance related difficulties after knowing finance related requirements of industrialists, by bringing industrialists, bank and insurance companies together on a single platform, said general secretary of NIMA Tushar Chavan.

Various banks and insurance companies have set up their stalls and seminars on various topics have been organised. Saraswat Cooperative Bank Ltd. and Bank of Maharashtra are sponsors of the Summit.

Central Bank of India, Bassein Catholic Cooperative Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and other banks will take part in the Summit. Various firms from banking and insurance sector have also taken part.

Industrialists should visit the Bank and Insurance Summit in large numbers and take benefit of various concessions and schemes by the banks, urged NIMA president Harishankar Banerjee, general secretary Tushar Chavan, vice president Nitin Wagaskar and Shashikant Jadhav, secretary Kiran Patil and Sudhakar Deshmukh, president of NIMA Bank and Insurance Summit 2019 Kailas Aher and other office bearers.