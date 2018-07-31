Banerjee-Kharote-led Ekta Panel set to retain NIMA

Satpur: Ekta Panel led by Banerjee-Kharote faction is all set to retain Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA) Executive Board with as many as 11 of its candidates winning the seats out of 20 seats for which the results were declared till late night. Rivals Udyog Vikas Panel and Ekta Panel led by Rathi-Nahar faction bagged 7 seats and 2 seats respecively.

Seven candidates from the ruling Ekta Panel have already elected unopposed, while one seat is vacant.

Three panels are in the fray for first time in the history of NIMA election, entire industrial area has its attention to the results.

As many as 96 candidates from all the three panels are in the fray for 33 seats.

Earlier, the counting of votes for biennial election of NIMA – an apex body in the industrial arena, began on Monday morning. Sorting of the ballot papers took more than six hours as a result of which the actual vote counting was started around 1 pm.

1250 votes were counted till 7 pm. Candidates and activists from Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar and Dindori industrial areas were gathered in large numbers.

The voting process was held on Sunday. Out of total 2965 voters, 1792 voters cast their voting right and 60% voting was registered sealing the fate of 96 candidates.

Heavy rush of voters was seen in NIMA House campus at Satpur, Ambad, Sinnar and Dindori industrial area. As ballot paper was bigger in size, every voter had to get minimum 10 minutes period to cast his/ her vote. Most members preferred to return without casting their votes.

All the three panels which were contesting the election had set up their pandals on the road before NIMA House. Considering number of candidates in the fray, voters had to take support of the voter slip. As members in large numbers gathered in the area to get the voter slip, the are wore a fair like look.

Meanwhile, police maintained a tight security to prevent any untoward incident.

Voter expresses disappointment

Candidates were giving priority for campaigning on Whatsapp, which is an effective social medium in today’s science and technology age.

A chit complaining about this was found put in ballot box. The voter who was tired by constant messages by candidates on Whatsapp expressed his disappointment over this through this chit. He questioned is it good to make mobile or landline numbers of voters public during election time, in the chit.