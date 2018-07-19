BAI to organise state conference on Saturday

Nashik: Builder Association of India [ BAI] has organised one-day state conference on Saturday (July 21) at Nashik Engineering Cluster. The construction and real estate industry is undergoing from transformation due to many changes in rules by the government.

Many new tax reforms are also affecting the same. It has also brought lots of opportunities as the government is targeting infrastructure development. Looking at this BAI Nashik chapter is the proud host, this knowledge gaining conference for its members, informed Gopal Atal, president, Nashik Chapter of BAI.

The aim is to discuss structured solutions to various problems faced by builders, developers and contractors in their day-to-day operations. The meeting would be graced by A Puhazendi, the national president of Builders Association of India and western region’s deputy chairman Pratap Salunke.

The conference will be followed by installation of Vilas Birari, the newly elected state chairman of BAI Maharashtra. It will be a day-long event that focuses on a wide-ranging agenda, particularly to carve a future roadmap for housing, land development, commercial development, and infrastructure sectors.

The key impetus of all learned speakers would be to share their wisdom and facilitate effective knowledge transfer.Former national president Avinash Patil, Rameshwar Malani, Sanjay Patkar, Arvind Patel, Mohan Kataria, Rahul Suryawanshi, Bhupendra Lal, Deepak Dharav are taking sincere efforts for success of the conference.